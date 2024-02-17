Aiming at offering a unique experience to all age groups and making Visakhapatnam more attractive, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has come up with a plan to create theme parks on a big scale. The sports theme park at Bakkannapalem in Vizag was inaugurated with a vision to offer a unique experience. The idea of developing the theme parks is to offer a wide range of facilities to the residents of Visakhapatnam like open theatres, gyms, walking tracks, yoga centres, meditation halls and restrooms. Investment has already been made on these projects in the areas of Bakkannapalem, Shipyard Layout in Zone 2 and two more parks in Zone 3 with a total cost of over Rs. 10 crore.

While the theme park at Bakkannapalem in Vizag was inaugurated on Friday, work on the other projects is progressing at a brisk pace. Besides, funds have also been allocated for the development of a sports theme park in Sujatha Nagar and a park in Gollalapalem.

Speaking after declaring open the sports theme park at Bakkannapalem in Vizag, which was developed for Rs. 1.92 crore, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLA of Bheemunipatnam, said Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy prepared plans to further beautify Visakhapatnam.

Making it clear that he would contest again from the Bhimili Assembly constituency, Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Avanti Srinivas, exuded confidence that the YSRCP would be voted to power again in the State.

Meanwhile, the GVMC has planned to develop as many as 100 parks in the city with an estimated cost of Rs. 50 lakh each. According to the authorities, suitable sites have already been identified in the areas like Madhurawada and Gopalapatnam. The GVMC is planning to open all the parks simultaneously.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.