The new Andhra Pradesh government, led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, swiftly renamed the AP welfare schemes, which were previously marked with the name of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Moreover, the new government, within a week of assuming power, also initiated the removal of the former chief minister’s images from all official documents and certificates, along with erasing the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) party colours.

On 18 June 2024, the State Social Welfare Department Secretary, K Harsha Vardhan, gave out orders to rename six welfare schemes, removing the prefixes ‘Jagananna’ and ‘YSR’ from all of them. The prefix ‘YSR’ pertains to Y S Jagan’s father and former Chief Minister of AP, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

As per the new orders, Jagananna Vidya Deevena has been renamed the Post Matric Scholarship (Refundable Tuition Fee), and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena has become Post Matric Scholarships (Maintenance Fee). The scheme Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena is now called Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi, and Jagananna Civil Services Protasahakam has been renamed the Incentives for Civil Services Exams scheme. Additionally, YSR Kalyana Masthu has been changed to Chandranna Pelli Kanuka, and YSR Vidyonnathi is now NTR Vidyonnathi.

The government has also mandated the removal of the blue, white, and green colours representing the YSRCP from the official government website immediately. Furthermore, all pattadar passbooks, beneficiary cards, and certificates issued by the government at district and block levels will be reprinted to exclude Jagan’s picture and the YSRCP colours.

Alongside the renamed AP welfare schemes. only the official emblem of the Andhra Pradesh government would appear on all government documents, certificates, ration cards, and land titles distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes.

Additionally, the revenue department has been instructed to withdraw around 2 million land title deeds prepared for distribution, as they featured Y S Jagan’s photograph and YSRCP colours. The cover pages of these books will be reprinted to display only the official emblem of the government.

