After securing the ninth rank in Swachh Survekshan this year, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set sights on fetching a better spot for Vizag in 2021. The city’s civic body recently organised workshops with officials and staff to spread awareness on modification in weightage of various parameters, in line with the revised guidelines for Swachh Survekshan 2021.

In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health) Dr KSLG Sastry shared that the authorities are currently looking to slot Vizag in the top-5 rankings of Swachh Survekshan 2021. “We are focused on waste segregation and management. The corporation has deployed vehicles and employed sufficient manpower to enable door-to-door waste collection. We are looking to intensify awareness campaigns to educate citizens regarding the segregation of dry and wet wastes,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of recycling the obtained wastes as a part of the survey, the GVMC CMO said that the officials are striving to strengthen the waste processing units. Furthermore, Dr Sastry said that the corporation will hold drives to promote home composting.

Listing out other factors that will play a key role in Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings, he mentioned that the corporation is actively working towards enforcing a plastic ban, Open Defecation Free (ODF) system, ensuring stagnant-free drains, and water bodies. Pointing out that public participation will be a crucial component in the 2021 survey, Dr Sastry called for cooperation from citizens in reducing solid waste. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that all the residents of Vizag live in a hygienic environment,” he stated.

Vizag stood as the third cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2017. The ranking, however, slipped over time with the city having to settle with the 23rd rank in 2019. While the latest survey once again witnessed Vizag climb up the charts, the combined efforts from the city’s public and its civic body might help in achieving the desired result.