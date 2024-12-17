In Japanese, the word “Misaki” roughly translates to “a beautiful bloom,” and in the wilderness of Indian cuisine restaurants in Visakhapatnam, Daspalla Executive Court’s newest pan-Asian diner, Misaki, certainly stands out like one such bloom.

Being a venture of the iconic Hotel Daspalla, this recently opened restaurant already piques interest. The affordably lavish Asian dining experience it brings to the city only adds to its appeal.

Speaking with Yo Vizag, Sanjib Karmakar, General Manager of Hotel Daspalla, shared the story behind Misaki. “While we remain loyal to our sambhar, idly, and bisibele bath, we recognize that today’s diners, especially the younger generation, are eager to explore global cuisines. They want variety. This inspired us to curate a pan-Asian restaurant.”

Meticulously, the team behind Misaki has spent the last year crafting the menu, interiors, and ambience to reflect Daspalla’s signature quality and elegance. From imported tableware to modern interiors, every element has been thoughtfully designed.

When stepping into Misaki, guests are welcomed by soft golden lighting, calming Asian instrumental music, and an ornate veneer arch – an overall rich and decorative space. The granite tabletops, paired with brass cutlery and chopsticks, create a sense of luxe ethnic dining while remaining inclusive of a middle-class budget. For a pan-Asian restaurant, the pricing remains refreshingly reasonable.

One of Misaki’s unique qualities lies in its careful balance between global flavours and local preferences. “We’ve curated the menu of Misaki with dishes that carry the essence of pan-Asian cuisine while aligning with the tastes of Visakhapatnam,” explained Sanjib Kamakar. Though the food is curated from Malaysian, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, and other such Asian cuisines, the preparation is such that the habitual flavours of Vizag are not lost. The restaurant’s chefs, with their extensive experience in domestic and international pan-Asian eateries, make this delicate balance possible.

Beyond the cuisine, Misaki is committed to delivering a holistic dining experience. “At Daspalla, we have always prioritized quality. If something isn’t good enough for us, it won’t reach our guests,” Karmakar emphasized. The restaurant adheres to the highest food safety standards (FSSAI-certified) and prides itself on attentive service.

What to eat?

The list of unique dishes to try here is vast, with vegetarian and non-vegetarian variations available.

Soup and salad lovers can find comfort in dishes like Chilli Coconut Soup, Wakame Miso, Mango and Apple Salad, and more.

For light eaters, a variety of Baos, Sushi, and Dim Sum options may satisfy your appetite, but you will surely want to make room for main courses like Vegetable Thai Red Curry, Clay Pot Tofu, Pad Ka Pow Chicken, or Red Thai Curry Prawns.

Alternatively, you can opt for some filling rice or noodle dishes – the restaurant has an interesting selection. End your meal on a sweet note with one of their oriental desserts, whether that be the Mango Sticky Rice or creamy Tab Tim Grob, you’re bound to enjoy it.

Signature dishes: Bao, Tibetan Thukpa, Dim Sum, and Sushi

Yo! Recommends

Chilli Tofu Bao Bun, where crispy fried silken tofu is tossed in a zesty chilli sauce; Chicken Crystal Dim Sum, a soft and flavorful treat of minced chicken, ginger, onion, and coriander; and Tab Tim Grob, a Thai dessert made with water chestnuts in a chewy gel, served in chilled aromatic coconut syrup.

To celebrate its launch, Misaki will host exclusive dinners during its opening week (until 21 December 2024), with full lunch and dinner services to follow.

For those looking to step outside their culinary comfort zone without straying away from their budget, Misaki, at Daspalla Executive Court is a must-visit destination for a taste of Asia right here in Visakhapatnam.

Timings: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm | 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Address: Daspalla Executive Court, Waltair Main Road, Ram Nagar

