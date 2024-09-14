Five youths were arrested on the charges of stone-pelting against the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express on the night of 13 September 2024. The incident occurred near Bagbahara in Mahasamund during the train’s trial run, and the windows of coaches C-2, C-4, and C-9 cracked as a result. The train staff promptly reported the incident to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Subsequently, the Railway Police arrested five individuals in connection with the incident, all of whom are residents of Bagbahara.

The accused—Shiv Kumar Baghel, Devendra Chandrakar, Jeetu Tandi, Lakhraj Sonwani, and Arjun Yadav—will be presented in the Raipur Railway Court on Saturday. A case has been registered against them under the Railway Act of 1989. The stone pelting incident against the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express occurred at approximately 9:00 pm, during the train’s return journey on its trial run.

According to previous news, the inaugural run of the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, which was previously dated 15 September 2024, has been postponed to 16 September.

Train Schedule

Train number 20829, operating the Durg-Visakhapatnam route, will depart from Durg at 5:45 am and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1:45 pm the same day. The return journey, on Train number 20830, will leave Visakhapatnam at 2:50 pm and reach Durg at 10:50 pm.

This train service is available daily except on Thursdays.

Stoppages along the route include Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, and Vizianagaram.

Additionally, passengers have been requesting a stop at Parvatipuram for the Vande Bharat train.

