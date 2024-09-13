Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to flag off 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains across India on 15 and 16 September 2024. Visakhapatnam is set to get it’s fourth Vande Bharat following the inauguration: the Visakhapatnam to Durg (Raipur) train.

While this is another remarkable development for Vizag’s connectivity, public opinion is resounding with a cry for the government to set up Vande Bharat to more high-demand destinations including Tirupati and Bengaluru. A stream of such reactions were made by Netizens in response to the news about the Vizag to Durg Vande Bharat.

There is no intercity VB in AP. Vskp – Tpty is needed for coastal andhra & along with that Bza – B'luru also can plan. — Aditya Karthikeya (@Karthikuuu) September 9, 2024

Currently, the Visakhapatnam to Tirupati trains cover the distance between the cities in about 11 hours or more. A Vande Bharat could help reduce the travel time considerably. The opinion was echoed by many, who also opined that Durg-Visakhapatnam VB may not get a lot of occupancy initially. However, the train would certainly ease travel for workers from Andhra Pradesh who are employed in industries in Raipur, Kumhari, Charoda, and Bhilai.

Vizag -tirupati or blore or chennai veste baguntadi🙂 — uday kamal🌶️ (@superfan0912) September 9, 2024

Other locations suggested include Chennai, Howrah, and Ranchi:

If Pune – Nagpur is possible then. Visakhapatnam – Howrah or Howrah – Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam – Ranchi or Ranchi – Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam – Chennai or Chennai – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat is possible. They are Certified 130 route. — ProX (@ProQuanta28xx) September 8, 2024

On the other hand, passengers are requesting that the Durg-Visakhapatnam train may have important stoppages including Parvatipuram, Bobbilli, and Kasinga stations.

Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat

The Durg-Vizag Vande Bharat is set to hit the rails on 17 September for regular service, following its inauguration on 16 September. Meanwhile, its trial run is today (13 September).

The train will reduce travel time between the two cities to just 8 hours, stopping at Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, and Vizianagaram on the way. It is a 16-car train with 14 Chair cars and 2 Executive Class coaches. The details about bookings for the train are yet to be released.

It will undergo maintenance at Durg.

