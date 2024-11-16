Weekends are precious, and Vizag has plenty to offer for those looking to break away from the monotony. Whether you’re a nature lover, aspiring artist, or someone seeking creative inspiration, this Sunday has a mix of exciting events you can partake in. That said, here are six handpicked events in Vizag to keep you busy this Sunday:

1. Explore Innovations at the Architecture and Interior Expo

If you’re fascinated by design and innovation, head to the Architecture and Interior Expo 2024 at Hotel Novotel. Organized by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Visakhapatnam Centre, this three-day exhibition brings together over 60 stalls and 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest trends in interiors, exteriors, and building materials.

From luxurious modular furniture to AI-powered architectural solutions, the expo offers insights into cutting-edge technology and design practices.

A highlight of this year’s edition is the workshop ‘Digital Blueprint’, focusing on the integration of Artificial Intelligence in architecture. Don’t miss this chance to learn from industry experts and discover how technology is reshaping the world of design.

2. Learn about Marine Biodiversity with an Intertidal Walk

For nature enthusiasts, the Intertidal Walk at Tenneti Park is the perfect opportunity to learn about the wonders of the seashore.

Guided by marine biologists and nature educators from Wilded, this event delves into the fascinating biodiversity of the coastal ecosystem.

Suitable for participants aged five and above, this activity will take place at 2:00 pm at Tenneti Beach. There is a registeration fee of Rs 500.

Find more details here.

3. Sketch the City with USK Vizag

Let out your artistic side with Urban Sketchers Visakhapatnam (USK Vizag) as they host sketching sessions in scenic locations. Begin your day at Devipuram (Anakapalle) from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, then head to Bojjana Konda for an afternoon session from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a beginner, this event is a great way to meet like-minded individuals while capturing the beauty of Vizag on paper. Participants can choose to attend one or both sessions.

Find more details here.

4. Celebrate Creative Voices at Vizag Writers’ Open Mic

Love poetry or storytelling? Join Vizag Writers for their 5th Open Mic session at Varun Eat, IT SEZ, Rushikonda. The event will take place from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, it will showcase local creative talent as participants present original poems, stories, and more.

Whether you want to perform or simply enjoy the experience as part of the audience, thus event would surely make for an entertaining evening. Do note that you have to register before entering.

Find more details here.

5. Be Part Of A Quiet Reading Session with Vizag Reads

If a quiet Sunday morning appeals to your senses, head to Central Park from 9:00 am to 11:00 am for a Vizag Reads session.

This weekly gathering is an invitation to bookworms all around the city to bring along their favorite reads and enjoy a peaceful few hours immersed in literature.

It’s a relaxing way to connect with fellow bibliophiles and kickstart your day.

Find more details here.

6. Laugh and Cheer at Vizagkomedians’ Open Mic

End your Sunday on a high note with Vizagkomedians, who are hosting a multi-genre Open Mic at Brew N Cue: A Continental Bistro from 6:00 pm onwards.

From stand-up comedy to storytelling and poetry, this event promises a lively atmosphere filled with talent and entertainment.

Whether you’re there to perform or simply enjoy the show, it’s the perfect way to wrap up your weekend.

Find more details here.

With so many fulfilling activities and events happening in Vizag this Sunday, there’s no room for boredom. Step out, connect with like-minded individuals, and make your weekend count!

