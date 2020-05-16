Srikakulam DSP Krishna Varma found dead at his Visakhapatnam residence

Srikakulam DSP PV Krishna Varma was found dead at his residence in Visakhapatnam, under suspicious circumstances. The officials shifted his body to King George Hospital for autopsy after registering a case of suspicious death following a complaint lodged by family members.

According to the MVP Colony police officials, Mr. Varma was lying on the floor motionless when his wife and son had returned home from a hospital. As per reports, the police official’s son had some issues with his health and had gone for a checkup, upon returning home, they found the DSP on the floor. Reportedly, Krishna Varma was fighting a serious lung ailment for the last four years.

The exact reason for the death is to be ascertained with MVP Colony Circle Inspector Shanmukha Rao saying that it was too early to confirm if it was a suicide and further investigations has to conducted to explore that angle. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) for now while they probe into the matter.

Srikakulam SP, RN Ammireddy visited the DSP’s residence to pay homage and console his family members. According to the SP, DSP Krishna Varma was a sincere and committed officer. He assured that there will be further investigations into the police officer’s death.

Krishna Varma was a native of the Vizianagaram district and has two sons. After serving at various police stations in Visakhapatnam district, he took charge as the DSP (special branch) of Srikakulam last year.