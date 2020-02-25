Spices processing unit inaugurated at Vizag Central Jail

In a first for jails in South India, a spices processing unit has been set up at Vizag Central Jail. The unit was inaugurated by Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Mohd Ahsan Reza. Currently, the unit, supplied and installed by iFuture Globalistic Enterprise Limited, can process turmeric and chilli. Cinnamon processing is set to begin later.

As per an official statement, the unit includes end-to-end spices processing right from cleaning, drying, roasting, grounding, blending, packaging, and storage. The raw turmeric and chilli will be procured from Paderu and other tribal areas. Part of the chili powder will be used within the jail, while the other will be sold under the name – Sudan Brand.

Speaking at the inauguration of the spices processing unit, Mohd Ahsan Reza said the unit will be operated by semi-open prisoners. The officials have estimated that spices worth at least Rs. 50 lakh would be processed at the unit annually. The semi-open prisoners would be paid a daily wage of Rs. 70, and working at the unit would improve their chances of employment once they are released from their jail term, said the officer.

The Vizag Central Jail already has a bakery and a garden where vegetables are grown by the prisoners – part of which is consumed by the inmates and the rest, sold in open markets. The spices processing unit would be an additional source of income for the jail. Further, a jail mela is likely to be organised on the occasion of Independence Day this year so that the inmates can spend time with their family members.