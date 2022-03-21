The Telugu Indian Idol reality show has been making a buzz on the Aha streaming platform, and the special 12 contestants have been putting their best foot forward in this singing talent show. The show is being hosted by Indian Idol season 5 winner Sreeram Chandra and the judges include, actress and singer Nithya Menon, music director Thaman, and playback singer Karthik.

The show has successfully completed 8 episodes as of last Saturday. The special 12 round, which began on Friday, kickstarted with a special performance by the host himself. The famous song ‘ La La Bheemla’ from the movie Bheemla Nayak set the tone high for the next two days.

A total of 6 participants showcased their talent on the 7th episode as they got constructive feedback from the judges. The first participant, Lalasa who is related to Sreeram Chandra sang the song Madhurapuri Sadhana from Agnyathavaasi and received positive feedback for the judges. Contestants Jayanth, Lakshmi Sravani, and Srinivas also sang famous Telugu songs which impressed the judges.

Special guest Ram Miriyala, made a grand entry to the show and enlightened the crowd with his talent as he jammed with Thaman to the Bheemla Nayak title song. The 16-year-old singer Vaishnavi managed to impress all the three judges with her classical song Sangeetha Sahitya from Swathi Kiranam. On a closing note, the last contestant Jaskaran Singh, the only Noth Indian in the special 12 team crooned to Leherayi from Most Eligible Bachelor.

Episode 8 begin with ecstatic energy with contestant Vagdehi who sang the famous Saranga Dariya from the movie Love Story. She added her own charm to the song by increasing its tempo, impressing the judges and Ram Miriyala. The contestant also jammed to Chitti Nee Navvante from Jathi Rathnalu with the special guest.

Contestants Aditi, Pranathi, and Maruthi also managed to impress the judges with their unique singing talents and gained accolades for the same. Manya Chandra, contestant 5 of the episode gave her own touch to Maguva from Vakeel Saab and impressed the judges. Towards the end of the show, the last contestant, Renu had the judges grooving and dancing to the song Something Something from Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana. Judge Thaman tricked the girl by asking her to stop wasting time at talent shows and directly start working as a playback singer.

The show ended with the same energy it began with, as the mesmerising performances of all special 12 on Telugu Indian Idol soothed the ears of all spectators. If you haven’t watched these episodes yet, head to the Aha streaming platform. The next episode will be aired on 26 March 2022.