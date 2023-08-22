The Visakhapatnam civic body and authorities concerned with preserving the sanctity of the city and its beaches have been pouring in dedicated efforts towards the cause. One such initiative is the Eco Vizag campaign, an extensive awareness and action plan to keep the urbanscape clean. Launched on World Environment Day, the GVMC has taken up several drives under this initiative and has ambitious plans for the city.

Recently, as a part of Eco Vizag, the authorities introduced six mechanised beach-cleaning machines to maintain the coastline. Set up at various locations on the coast, this robust machinery separates the pollutants and plastics from the soil. Similar machines are employed in metropolitans such as Chennai, Mumbai, and Goa for effective beach cleaning as a part of those cities’ clean-up programmes.

Alongside initiating action plans like these, the GVMC has been conducting awareness drives by engaging the city’s younger citizens. Painting contests, elocutions, and essay writing competitions were held at various schools to increase the exposure for this campaign. The Vizag civic body is currently operating these mechanised beach-cleaning machines temporarily. It plans to install more and make better use of the technology, depending on the results.

