P. Sivananda, the Head of the Orthopaedic Department, has officially taken charge as the Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH). The Medical and Health Department has issued orders appointing him to this additional role.

Upon assuming his new position, Sivananda expressed his commitment to evaluate the hospital’s operations and prioritise delivering excellent medical services to patients. “With the collective efforts of all, I will strive to fulfill my responsibilities efficiently. Having worked in various capacities within the hospital, I am well aware of the current conditions,” Sivananda stated.

Sivananda, who initially joined the health department as an assistant professor in 1998, was promoted to the position of associate professor in 2012 and later became a professor in 2017. He has previously served as the Superintendent of RCD Hospital and the Head of the Orthopaedic Department at RIMS in Srikakulam.

It is worth noting that Deputy Superintendent D. Radhakrishna temporarily assumed the role of Superintendent in the absence of P. Ashok Kumar, who went on leave due to illness. Kumar underwent surgery for a cardiac problem. Sivananda took over from Radhakrishna on Monday as the new Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH), assuming full charge of the position.

KGH, established 150 years ago, is the largest hospital in Andhra Pradesh and caters to the medical needs of people from North Coastal Andhra and neighboring Odisha State.

