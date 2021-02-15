Mirroring the art and culture of Andhra Pradesh, the Shilparamam Jatara in Vizag beckons visitors through its pieces of art, open-air auditorium, stalls, and much more. Taking a leap forward, the Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society, has announced a slew of projects, including a tribal museum and boutique hotel, to be taken up here in Vizag.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, B Jayaraj, Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam, Chief Executive Officer, informed that the society has been successful in organising exhibitions across the Shilparamams in the state to provide a direct marketing platform to the craftspersons to sell their artefacts to the customers without the interference of the middlemen. He added that they have also been conducting cultural programmes to promote the rural and cultural art forms of Andhra Pradesh.

In an attempt to facelift the existing Shilparamams and transform each one of them into veritable oases of cultural immersive centres and tourist destinations, the AP Shilparamam society has decided to revamp the existing facilities to meet the expectations of the public. Sharing further details, Mr Jayaraj said that the proposals to the Andhra Pradesh state government seeking the release of funds for the re-development of Shilparamam parks have been submitted. He noted, “We requested the government to sanction Rs 10.92 crore for Shilparamam in Vizag, Rs 10 crore in Tirupati, Rs 10 crore in Kadapa, and Rs 12.36 crore in Pulivendula. The AP state government has sanctioned the fund for Pulivendula Shilparamam. The project is currently underway. After the completion, the facility is going to be a model Shilparamam in the state.”

Shedding light on the development projects at Vizag Shilparamam, the AP Shilparamam CEO said “A multi-purpose air-conditioned function hall has been built with a budget of Rs 1.79 crore. Furthermore, kitchen and guest rooms, adjoining the function hall are being constructed with Rs 1.50 crore.” He further added that a tribal museum, a craft village, multiple food courts, landscaping, and other attractions will soon adorn the Shilparamam at Vizag. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society is chalking out plans to develop a boutique hotel and convention centre in the premises of Shilparamam in Vizag through PPP mode. With these initiatives in place, Mr Jayaraj believes that the footfall and the revenue are likely to go up significantly, thereby contributing to the self-sustainability and financial viability of the organisation.