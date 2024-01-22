Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila staged a sit-in at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, GVMC, in Visakhapatnam on Monday night protesting against the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam on Sunday. Sharmila protests in Visakhapatnam squarely blaming the BJP for the ‘attack’, Sharmila, who recently took over as the PCC chief, alleged that the BJP ‘goondas’ manhandled the yatra participants and even tried to attack Rahul Gandhi. “During the earlier phase of the yatra also, the BJP government had created several hurdles,” she pointed out.

The yatra was launched to protect the fundamental rights of the people and the government has no right to stop it, she said.

“Rahul Gandhi is not even being allowed to visit temples. Is it fair in a democratic country?” she said.

“Rahul Gandhi is winning the hearts of the people all over during the yatra. Unable to digest it, the BJP is resorting to undemocratic ways to stop it,” observed the PCC chief. She demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Assam incident.

Earlier in the day, Sharmila called upon the cadre in the State to stage a protest against the Assam incident at the Gandhi statue in their places at 7 PM on Monday.

Congress leaders K V P Ramachandra Rao, Gidugu Rudraraju and Raghuveera Reddy staged protests along with Y S Sharmila in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, the new PCC chief will tour the State from January 23 to strengthen the party and rejuvenate the cadre at the grassroots ahead of the elections slated for March/April this year.

