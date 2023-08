The South Central Railway authorities announced a list of trains connecting Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad. Guntur, Sambalpur, Cuttack, and other stations were cancelled due to traffic cum power block and pre-non-interlocking and interlocking works in the Vijayawada Division. The details are as follows.

Train number 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express from 22 August 2023 to 29 August 2023

Train number 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express from 23 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Train number 12739 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garibrath Express from 23 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Train number 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garibrath Express from 22 August 2023 to 29 August 2023

Train number 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express from 22 August 2023 to 29 August 2023

Train number 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from 23 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Train number 17487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express from 23 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Train number 17488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah Tirumala Express from 22 August 2023 to 29 August 2023

Train number 12718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express from 22 August 2023 to 29 August 2023

Train number 12717 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachal Express from 22 August 2023 to 29 August 2023

Train number 12784 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam AC SF Express on 26 August 2023

Train number 12783 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad AC SF Express on 27 August 2023

Train number 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express from 22 August 2023 to 29 August 2023

Train number 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express from 23 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Train number 12861 Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar SF Express from 22 August 2023 to 29 August 2023

Train number 12862 Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam SF Express from 23 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Train number 20811 Visakhapatnam-Nanded SF Express on 26 & 29 August 2023

Train number 20812 Nanded-Visakhapatnam SF Express on 27 & 30 August 2023

Train number 20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Nagavali SF Express on 25, 27 & 28 August 2023

Train number 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Nagavali SF Express on 26, 28 & 29 August 2023

Train number 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express on 25, 26, 28 & 29 August 2023

Train number 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express on 25, 26, 28 & 29 August 2023

Train number 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Ducker Express on 26, 28 & 31 August 2023

Train number 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Ducker Express on 25, 27 & 30 August 2023

Train number 22801 Visakhapatnam-MGR Chennai Central SF Express on 25 August 2023

Train number 22802 MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam SF Express on 26 August 2023 is cancelled

Train number 02809 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati AC Special Express on 26 August 2023

Train number 02810 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar AC Special Express on 27 August 2023

Train number 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special Express on 28 August 2023

Train number 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special Express on 29 August 2023

Train number 07165 Hyderabad-Cuttack Special Express leaving on 22 August 2023

Train number 07166 Cuttack-Hyderabad Special Express on 23 August 2023

Passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Secunderabad, Guntur, and other areas are requested to make note of this list of cancelled trains.

