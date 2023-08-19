Owing to safety works in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, a few Visakhapatnam-bound trains will be cancelled from August 21 to 27 2023. The following trains will remain cancelled during the aforementioned dates.

17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special.

17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Passenger Special.

07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special.

07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Passenger Special.

Apart from the above cancelled Visakhapatnam-bound trains, the following will run on a diverted route- via Nidadavolu Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada- instead of the regular route- Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express leaving Ernakulam on 21 and 22 August 2023.

12509 SVM Bengaluru-Guwahati express leaving SVM Bengaluru on 23, 24 and 25 August.

12515 Coimbatore-Silchar Express leaving Coimbatore on 27 August.

