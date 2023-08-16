Drawing inspiration from a tourist attraction in Mumbai, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has mooted plans for an Ocean Deck on the beach road. Discussing this matter at a board meeting yesterday, the authorities rolled out the tenders to contractors under the condition that the project must be finished within nine months of beginning the construction.

Expected to cost around Rs 8 crores, the deck-style project would span 91 metres, with 45 metres on the coast and the remaining on the sea. This tourist attraction is expected to house features like a sea-facing restaurant, a viewpoint, a glass bridge on the sea, and more.

Banking on the Vizagites’ love for the beach, the VMRDA plans to construct this project near the VMRDA Park on the RK Beach road to attract more tourists. Tenders were rolled out for the Ocean Deck project in Visakhapatnam at the meeting yesterday.

Earlier this month, District Collector Mallikarjuna IAS revealed the city administration’s plans to groom 15 beaches to enhance the coastal appeal. Also, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority stated that a dedicated cruise terminal would soon be operational at the port. With ambitious plans to boost the tourism sector in the region, Vizag is sure to shoot up to fame across the nation.

