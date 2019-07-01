Visakhapatnam celebrates second GST Day

The Country celebrates the 2nd GST Day on 1st July 2019. On 1st July 2017, GST was rolled out with a mid-night launch by the President of India in Parliament. The past two years saw dynamic changes that have helped streamline and simplify GST procedures, compliance and above all rationalize the tax rates. GST Revenue for Visakhapatnam Central GST Zone showed a growth of 31% at Rs.14,099 Crores in 2018-19 against Rs.8,088 Crores in 2017-18. The tax base in Andhra Pradesh State has shown a 24% increase from 2017-18 with over 4,38,309 GST Taxpayers as on date.

Visakhapatnam Central GST Zone has been at the forefront in sanctioning and disbursing Refunds to the taxpayers. Rs.991.19 crores have been sanctioned as refunds towards accumulated ITC and excess cash deposits. Export-related refunds of Rs.867.63 crores was sanctioned in this Zone. Return filing compliance was around 82%. In order to facilitate the Trade and Industry, 45 GST Seva Kendras are operating in Vizag Zone. A dedicated helpdesk for MSME sector is also functioning in Autonagar, Visakhapatnam.

In a function organized on the occasion of the 2nd GST Day at Visakhapatnam, M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament & G. Nageswara Rao, Vice Chancellor graced the occasion. Members of the Trade and Industry and from the Service Sector were present. Senior Officers from Central & State Government organization in Visakhapatnam attended the function.

In order to encourage the Trade and Industry and to thank them for their steadfast support, 8 taxpayers have been identified from Visakhapatnam CGST Commissionerate for grant of Certificates of Appreciation. The sector-wise list of recipients is as follows:

S. No. Name of the Taxpayer Category 1 Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Large 2 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Large 3 Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt. Limited Medium 4 Sri Vidya Constructions Works Medium 5 Nagesh Anumalisetty Small 6 Ratti Ram Thakur Small 7 Kantipudi Jaya Micro 8 Gowthamkrishna Jewellers Micro

Similarly, to motivate the Officers and to recognize their un-tiring services, 21 Officers from Visakhapatnam Zone have been awarded Commendation Certificates at the Zonal Level, on the occasion of the 2nd GST Day.

Shri. B. Hareram, Chief Commissioner of Central tax & Customs, Visakhapatnam Central GST Zone, Shri. D. K. Srinivas, Principal Commissioner of Central Tax & Customs Manga Babu, Principal Commissioner (Appeals), Visakhapatnam, B.A. V. Srinivasa Rao, Additional Director General (NACIN), K.V.V. Raju, President CII, Visakhapatnam Chapter, G. Sambasiva Rao, President AP Chambers of Commerce spoke on the occasion.