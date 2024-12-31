Visakhapatnam is hosting one of the most exciting parties to end the year and dive into the new one! These high-profile parties and music events include concerts of artists like Sree Rama Chandra, NC Karunya, and DJ nights. Well, it’s that time of year when the after-party must go on even when your feet hurt. On that note, here are some spots in Visakhapatnam to hit with your troop to keep your New Year after-party alive!

1. Cosmic House

The party never ends at Cosmic House, with Maria Chandler bringing the beats from Ukraine, it will be loud! Gear up to turn your New Year into a lit Bollywood night!

Location: Siripuram, Waltair Main Road

2. Quba

To make your New Year a double dhamaka, DJ Naaz and DJ Jhalak are coming together with power-packed beats, that will make even a non-dancer swing and sway. Join this electrifying duo at Quba.

Location: Beach Rd, near Kurpam Circle, East Point Colony, Pedda Waltair

3. Viragoo Neo Age Pub

Raise a toast to the New Year with fireworks, prizes and a DJ show by Joshna, that is sure to keep you up all night! What makes it better? The delicious gourmet food, mocktails, a cottage-like ambience and an amazing pool to dive into!!

Location: Thimmapuram Village, Bheemili

4. Ironhill Brewery

Let the regional beats take over your senses as DJ Lil Queen spuns her magic at the microbrewery bar in Visakhapatnam. With a huge dance floor and freshly brewed beer on the table, Iron Hill is all decked up to make your New Year memorable!

Location: Siripuram

5. Harbour Vue

Another place to hit for your perfect New Year after party is Harbour Vue at Novotel. With drinks, dance and mouth-watering food, this place has everything that you will ever need. Their homely ambience makes it the perfect place for a family dinner!

Location: Novotel, Maharani Peta

So, what are you waiting for? Hit the hottest New Year parties in Visakhapatnam, and when the celebrations kick off, keep the night alive at these buzzing after-party spots!

