Taking a step ahead in international cinema, Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has bagged a Hollywood project. The South Indian star has been roped in to play the lead role in ‘Arrangements of Love’ movie. The BAFTA winning Welsh director, Philip John, who directed the widely acclaimed Downtown Abbey series, will helm the project.

The film produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author, Timeri N Murari. The plot revolves around the quest of a Welsh-Indian man to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to play the part of a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with conservative parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage.

Samantha took to Twitter and shared her excitement on bagging the role in the film of Philip John. Looking back at her journey, she wrote, “A whole new world. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya Chesave. 12 years later, after auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness.” The ‘Family Man’ actor further added, “I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA-winning critically-acclaimed director of your most-favourite series, Downtown Abbey. Jumping for joy that you picked me, Sir.” Sharing that she can’t wait to begin her journey, Samantha thanked the film’s producer, Sunitha Tati and Guru Films for giving her the opportunity.

On the work front in Indian cinema, Samantha is playing the titular role in Telugu mythological drama, Shakuntalam. She’s also a part of the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.