Round Table India celebrates Children’s Day in Visakhapatnam

Vibrant colours, excited children and a lot of painting – the energy was high at Visakha Function Hall on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday. The event named ‘Taare Zameen Par’ aimed to encourage children with special needs was organised on Children’s Day by Round Table India in Visakhapatnam. VRT 77, WRT 92, VVRT 213, VKRT225, VART 305 participated in the event that was celebrated along with 400 kids from 8 special schools across Visakhapatnam.

Speaking about the organisation with Yo! Vizag, Dr. Nanda Kishore from Round Table India said, “Round Table India is an organisation formed with the aim of the young men promoting service through fellowship and goodwill. Formed in 1962, the organisation has grown steadily with various chapters across India. In Visakhapatnam, Round Table India comprises of around 100 members spread across five chapters or ‘Tables’ which include businessmen, entrepreneurs, technocrats and professionals.”

The members regularly conduct service-based activities every month from their respective chapters, including donating necessary groceries and domestic items to old age homes and orphanages, and various other community service activities. All the events are funded by the members themselves, with the intention of paying it forward to the society.

Every year, the organisation celebrates ‘RTI week’ or ‘Formation Week’ where they conduct community service based activities over a span of seven days.

Speaking about the event organised on Thursday, Dr Nanda Kishore said, “This is an annual event we organize where we invite autistic children and children with special needs to celebrate their skills and talents. A painting competition is organised where the children are encouraged to explore their creativity. The best paintings are identified and prizes are given.”

The event was confined to one school until this year when Round Table India invited 8-9 schools to make the celebration even bigger. 400 enthusiastic children were engaged in painting, music and dance performances and even a magic show. BJP MLC PVN Madhav was invited as the chief guest, who gave away the prizes. Members of Round Table India hope to continue their streak and serve Visakhapatnam through their voluntary activities.