Rotary Club Vizag Couples organises special event for orphans in the city

Celebrating Children’s Day, Rotary Club Vizag Couples, on 17 November, conducted a charity event at CMR Central for children from various orphanages in the city.

This event by the non-profit social welfare organisation had games, shopping & eatery counters to entertain the kids. The special day was also marked by a movie screening at Inox for about 270 children of the age group of 7 to 14 years.

Guests present at event expressed their happiness towards this initiative taken up to provide a joyful experience to children from orphanages children. The guests opined that the event, with all its exciting lineup of events, made the day memorable for the little ones. They further appreciated the members of Rotary Club Vizag couples for organising the children-centric event.

In the event, dignitaries from Club – Mrs. Radhika Satish, President, Mr. V.Dharamendra, Secretary, Mr. R.Satish, CEO Vaibhav Group, members of the CMR Group and Inox leisure were present among others.