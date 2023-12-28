In a remarkable initiative aligned with the EnMS (Environmental Management System) objective, the Steel Melting Shop-1(SMS-1) collective of RINL has successfully converted a previous dumping yard near SMS-1 into a Lush green Prakruthi Vanam (Park) with a vibrant green space covering 50 square meters of area at RINL.

The Steel Melting Shop-1 collective transforms a fabrication and dumping yard of RINL into a serene Prakruthi Vanam (Park), a green oasis crafted from scrap and waste material. Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL inaugurated the Prakruthi Vanam (Park) in the august presence of Sri AK Bagchi, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations), RINL and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL congratulated the entire team at Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-1) for their outstanding efforts in developing the beautiful park using scrap and in-house talent and said that this achievement is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and collaborative spirit of the SMS-1 collective.

“By utilizing scrap and leveraging our in-house talent, we have not only created a visually stunning park but have also contributed to the responsible use of resources. The park stands as a symbol of our organization’s commitment to excellence and innovation. It reflects the synergy of our talented workforce, who have combined their skills to transform a vision into a reality. I am confident that this park will not only serve as a green oasis for our employees but also inspire others to embrace sustainable practices”, Sri Atul Bhatt said.

Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL inaugurated a water fountain named “TARANG” and Sri AK Bagchi, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations), inaugurated a water fountain named “Lehar” in the Prakruthi Vanam premises. This transformative project marks a significant step towards environmental sustainability and employee well-being of the Steel Plant.

The boundaries of the Prakruthi Vanam are secured with fencing, and with optimal land utilization, various tree saplings, including Mango, Lemon, Guava, Chickoo, Amla, Custard Fruit, Jamoon, and Orange, were planted and flower saplings like Jasmine, Hibiscus, Night Jasmine, Rose and Marigold adorned the Prakruthi Vanam.

A designated area for creeper plantation featuring Grapevine, Bottle Gourd, and Snake Gourd was also incorporated in the park and impressively, materials such as steel, refractory bricks, and artefacts used in the park were salvaged from the scrap.

