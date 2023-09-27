On Tuesday, 26 September, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao addressed a press conference, during which he commented on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Much to the interest of agitators and worker unions, the upper house member announced that the plant’s sale to private bodies was put on hold.

Emphasising that the central government is focused on making the plant a profitable entity, the MP said, “We have been meeting the concerned officials, discussing with the employees, and raising questions in the Parliament regarding the VSP.” Narasimha Rao also cited negotiations with ministers and NMDC authorities regarding the iron ore supply.

“Efforts are being dedicated to get the third blast furnace functioning,” the MP said. He added that review meetings are being held to ensure timely promotions of the younger executives and clear the pending promotions of seniors. The MP pointed out that high-cadre positions such as Director (Finance) and Director (Operations) are currently vacant and that steps are being taken to fill them.

MP GVL Narasimha Rao rubbished all the allegations on the central government’s inability to efficiently run the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) behind the privatisation move.

