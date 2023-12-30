In a momentous event heralding a significant turnaround for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL lit up Blast Furnace-3 today in Visakhapatnam. This monumental achievement is a pivotal step towards the rejuvenation of RINL’s operations and a testament to its commitment to growth and excellence.

CMD RINL expressed his elation, describing the occasion as a landmark day in the company’s journey. Sri Atul Bhatt aptly named the Blast Furnace 3 as “Annapurna”, symbolizing the abundance and prosperity it is poised to bring to RINL’s future endeavours. Sri Atul Bhatt expressed confidence that BF 3 “Annapurna” will bring prosperity, joy and happiness to RINL and its family members.

Sri Atul Bhatt thanked the Hon’ble Union Steel Minister and the entire Steel Ministry for their inspiration and support towards the turnaround plan of RINL. Sri Atul Bhatt also thanked all the stakeholders and business associates of RINL who all collectively made the restarting of BF3 happen, today.

Sri Atul Bhatt congratulated the BF Collective for the spectacular performance despite several constraints. “RINL has shown the world how to produce the best quality steel inspite of raw material crunch. This day is a historic day in the history of RINL as we have lit up the BF 3”, Sri Atul Bhatt added.

As part of the auspicious ceremony, Sri Atul Bhatt CMD, RINL and Sri AK Bagchi, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) performed a traditional puja and offered prayers before officially lighting up Blast Furnace 3.

RINL remains dedicated to its vision of becoming a frontrunner in the steel industry, and the successful lighting of Blast Furnace 3 propels the organization closer to achieving this ambitious goal. The restarting of BF3-‘Annapurna’ will help in increasing Hot Metal production by about 2 million tons per year and will result in an increased sales turnover of Rs. 500 Crores per month.

