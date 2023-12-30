As Visakhapatnam eagerly anticipates the arrival of the New Year, it prepares to host a magnificent assortment of celebrations, each offering a unique experience to cater to every reveller’s preference. These events are set to inaugurate 2024 with unforgettable moments of joy, success, and camaraderie. So, gather your loved ones, don your finest attire, and get ready for an exhilarating welcome to the New Year. As you ring in 2024, explore the best 2024 New Year party destinations in Visakhapatnam.

1. Epic Evening at Radisson Blu

Step into a world of glamour and opulence at the Epic Evening hosted by Radisson Blu. With packages starting at Rs 3749, this celebration ensures an immersive experience filled with delectable cuisine and the latest beats. Revellers can dance their way into the New Year amidst an atmosphere of grandeur, creating memories that will be cherished long into the future.

2. Beach Party at Rushikonda, Shore Front, Vizag

For those yearning for a beachside soiree, the Shore Front at Rushikonda beckons with packages starting at Rs 1699. Feel the soft sand beneath your feet, let the rhythmic waves serenade you, and embrace the coastal breeze as you sway into the New Year. This Beach Party promises a unique blend of nature’s beauty and lively festivities, providing an ideal setting for a memorable New Year’s Eve.

3. NYE Euphoria: A Splash into 2024 at Hotel Green Park Vizag

Dive into the “NYE Euphoria” at Hotel Green Park Vizag, where packages starting at Rs 2499 promise an evening of splendour and joy. Bid adieu to the old and usher in the new with a delightful fusion of exquisite dining, pulsating music, and an atmosphere charged with excitement. This celebration offers an immersive experience for those seeking a sophisticated New Year’s Eve.

4. Sunburn Reload NYE – Vizag: EDM

For music enthusiasts and party aficionados, Sunburn Reload NYE at Visakhapatnam is the ultimate destination. With an entrance age of 18 and above, revel in a five-hour extravaganza featuring pulsating EDM beats and chart-topping English tunes. Tickets, starting at Rs 3999, ensure an electrifying night filled with rhythm, beats, and an unmatched musical experience.

5. The Park Visakhapatnam – Unforgettable New Year’s Eve Bash

Embark on a stylish New Year party journey at The Park’s Oceanic Odyssey event in Visakhapatnam. Choose from pricing options like ₹12,000 for Couples, ₹9,000 for Singles, and ₹3,000 for Kids (6 to 12 years). Avail special offers, including a 15% Early Bird discount (valid from 19th to 28th December) and a 10% Bulk Booking discount (10-15 tickets). The evening is filled with a sumptuous dinner spread, unlimited beverages, a captivating performance by Show Stopper Lilly, synchronized dance shows, and beats by DJ Ashis.

6. Grandbay Visakhapatnam – Exquisite New Year’s Eve Celebration

Grandbay extends a warm invitation to an exquisite New Year’s Eve celebration for Rs 2499 + taxes. This curated evening includes not only a delightful spread of food but also an array of fun activities and tombola. Experience the epitome of grandeur as you bid farewell to the old year and step into 2024 with Grandbay Visakhapatnam, where every moment is meticulously designed to make your New Year’s entry truly special.

7. Novotel Varun Beach, Visakhapatnam

Ye Shaam Mastaani-Zaffran, Novotel Varun Beach, Visakhapatnam. Beckons you to a night of sheer enchantment at Ye Shaam Mastaani-Zaffran on December 31, 2023. Prepare your taste buds for a culinary extravaganza featuring the most flavorful Indian delights. For an unforgettable experience, couples can secure their tickets at a mesmerizing price of 15,000 rupees. Individual adults are welcome to join the feast at 8,000 rupees, and parents with children aged 5 to 12 can partake in the magic with passes available at 3,500 rupees.

Cherry Blossom Nights, a sensory journey with a 6-course Pan Asian menu, live singing, and the chance to win big with exclusive giveaways. Couples can elevate their celebration for 15,000 rupees, while individual adults can bask in the splendour for 8,000 rupees. The little ones, aged 5 to 12, can also revel in the joy with passes priced at 3,500 rupees.

Down by the bay, feel the rhythm and unwind by the bay with a live music night and a poolside buffet. Seize the opportunity with stag entry passes available at an irresistible price of 5,999 rupees. Make sure you do not miss the evening that promises not just celebration but an experience that resonates with the spirit of joy and revelry.

Masquerade Bash, join us while we begin the countdown, having a royal feast, a musical band to enlighten the mood, and activities for your kids. All at 12,000 rupees for couples, 6,500 for an individual adult, and 3,500 rupees for 5-12 yrs age kids.

Glitz and Glamour, join us on 31st December 2023, for a bountiful buffet, prize bonanza, and groove at only 5,999 rupees for stags.

Triumph Night, join us on the night of 31st December 2023 featuring the best DJ for the best night. Along with a gourmet buffet spread and exciting giveaways. Everything for just at rupees 7,499.

8. Novotel’s Bheemli New Year Extravaganza

As we bid adieu to 2023 and welcome the dawn of a promising 2024, Novotel’s Bheemli resort invites you to an unforgettable New Year’s celebration on the sizzling evening of December 31st, 2023, from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM at Teppanyaki Vizag Bheemli resort. The venue, set against the backdrop of the infinity pool, promises a spectacular night of festivities.

Delightful Culinary Experience

Indulge in a culinary journey with 2+2 vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters that will tantalize your taste buds. Be prepared for an evening filled with delectable delights that will set the tone right for a jubilant start to 2024.

Ocean View Accommodations

For those looking to extend the celebration, ocean-view rooms with private balconies are available. The package includes breakfast and a gala dinner for two guests at INR 21,499 + taxes.

Multiple Dining Options

Choose from a variety of dining options to suit your preferences and make the night truly magical:

– Mystical & Magical Dinner at Square: INR 2999 + taxes per person

– Gala Dinner with Unlimited Beverages: INR 3999 + taxes per person

– DJ at Pool Terrace with Unlimited Snacks: INR 1499 +

– Full Moon Restaurant Exclusive Package: INR 50000 AI (Up to 8 guests with unlimited food and beverages)

– Teppanyaki Restaurant Exclusive Package: INR 50000 AI (Up to 10 guests with unlimited food and premium beverages)

Entertainment Galore

Experience the night coming alive with good music, refreshing drinks, exquisite decor, and an ambience that guarantees a night of pure celebration. Book your tickets now for an evening of glamour, gourmet, and glee, exclusively at Novotel’s Bheemli resort.

As the city of Visakhapatnam readies itself for an extravagant New Year party, the diverse range of celebrations ensures that there’s something for everyone. From beachside revelries to opulent hotel bashes, each event promises to usher in 2024 with style and flair. Embrace the festivities, create lasting memories, and welcome the New Year in grandeur in Visakhapatnam. May this be the beginning of a year filled with joy, prosperity, and new beginnings for all!

