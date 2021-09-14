Indian Railways has revised the timings of special trains connecting Bhubaneswar with Vizag and Hyderabad, and trains between Rayagada and Guntur. Aimed at providing comfort to the passengers travelling, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi said that the services of these special trains have been extended with revised timings over the East Coast Railway jurisdiction from 17 September 2021.

Following are the revised timings of trains connecting Vizag with Hyderabad, Guntur:

#1 Train Connecting Vizag And Hyderabad

Train no. 07015 Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad Visakha Special from Bhubaneswar, will arrive at Tilaru at 1:17 pm and will leave at 1:19 pm. These new timings will come into effect from 17 September 2021.

This train will further reach Srikakulam Road at 1:35 pm – 1:37 pm, Ponduru at 1:50 pm – 1:52 pm, Chipurupalli at 2:10 pm – 2:12 pm, Vizianagaram at 2:40 pm – 2:45 pm, Kothavalasa at 3:13 pm – 3:15 pm and will arrive at Simhachalam North at 3:28 pm and will leave at 3:30 pm towards Secunderabad instead of the earlier scheduled timings.

#2 Train Connecting Vizag and Guntur

Train no. 07244 Rayagada – Guntur Special will leave Rayagada at 3:30 pm instead of 2:50 pm. The train will arrive at Vizianagaram at 5:55 pm and will leave at 6:00 pm instead of earlier scheduled timings. These new timings will come into effect from 17 September 2021.

This train will run with revised timings at Parvatipuram Town, Parvatipuram, Sitanagaram, Bobbili, Donkinavalasa, Komatipalli, and Gajapathinagaram Stations between Rayagada and Vizianagaram Stations.

All passengers must make note of the fact that the timings and scheduled stoppages of these special trains through Vizag will remain unchanged at other railway stations.