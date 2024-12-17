Registration values in Andhra Pradesh will go up from 1 January and registrars in districts have been directed to initiate the necessary measures for implementation of the revised values.

The State government has decided to implement the revised values simultaneously in cities and villages. It is learnt the increase in values will range from 10 to 15 per cent. Along with the registration values, construction values will also go up, according to sources in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Proposals are being prepared in tune with the guidelines of the Joint Collectors. After approval by the district committees, the proposals in the revised values will be displayed on the notice boards of the district registrar’s offices for the public on 20 December.

Objections or suggestions from the public till 24 December and the officials concerned will look at them till 27 December. After making necessary changes, if required, the government will implement the new values from 1 January.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu