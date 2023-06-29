Close on the heels of the Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana’s wife, son, and auditor kidnap case that raised many eyebrows and even sparked a political debate, the abduction of a realtor, identified as Srinivas, and his wife came to light on Thursday, 29 June 2023. The husband and wife have been allegedly kidnapped under the IV-Town Police Station limits by seven persons, the identities of whom are unknown.

As per the police reports, Srinivas, once a resident of Vijayawada, shifted to the city recently along with his family. It is learnt that the realtor was arrested by the Vijayawada Police in 2021 for being accused in a cheating case of Rs 3 crores. The city police believe that the kidnappers are demanding a part of the three crores Srinivas swindled in 2021. The Vizag Police registered a case and are investigating the kidnap of the realtor and his wife.

It may be mentioned that the kidnappers of the MP’s kin and auditor have forcibly taken Rs 1.75 crore from them. However, after the arrest, the accused returned only Rs 86 lakh.

