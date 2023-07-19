On Tuesday, 18 July 2023, Neel Raheja, President of the K Raheja Corporation, visited CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office to invite him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the prestigious Inorbit Mall in Vizag. According to an official statement by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, the mall’s construction would be completed within three years of commencement.

The statement also mentioned that the Inorbit Mall in Vizag will spread across six lakh sqft and will be built with an investment of 600 crores by the K Raheja Corporation. The construction works are expected to commence soon. Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, the firm’s Chief Executive Rajnish Mahajan, Chief Operating Officer of Raheja for AP and G Sravan Kumar were present at the meeting.

Earlier in July 2022, reports went rife that a location near Saligramapuram, owned by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, has been finalised for the construction of the new mall. The Raheja Group plans to lease the land for 30 years, for which the port trust quoted Rs 125 crores, as per sources. Further details regarding the commencement of the construction are yet to be announced.

As of today, the Raheja Corp has established four malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Hyderabad, with the new one in Visakhapatnam being its fifth.

