Bringing a major sigh of relief for the Health Department officials in Vizag, the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the district has been continually exceeding the number of daily cases. However, the district witnessed a slight increase in new infections, as fresh cases hit the double-digit mark on two occasions this week. Given the possibility of a second wave looming large in several parts, district officials in Vizag have urged citizens not to let their guard down any time soon.

Speaking to Yo!, Visakhapatnam Covid Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College, Dr PV Sudhakar, said, “While August had close to 1000 cases in a day, the daily numbers have come down to 5 to 15 cases in February.” Further, Dr PV Sudhakar stated that the Covid vaccination is going on in full swing in Vizag, which in turn will help contain any further spread. “Currently, the police and revenue officials in the district are being vaccinated. We are doing our best to vaccinate the maximum number of people at the earliest. As per our knowledge, we may get approval to start vaccination for the people aged above 50 from March,” he added.

Reminding the resurgence of cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, and other states in the country, he noted that Vizag might follow the same trend, causing the occurrence of a second wave, if the public does not abide by the Covid-19 protocol. This includes proper use of masks, sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, he added.

After the country marked a peak in September, India has recorded a downward trend in active coronavirus cases. For the first time after many months, an upsurge in the daily new cases has been witnessed in February, in as many as seven states across the country. The states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, MP, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

Following the spike, the Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams in all these states to ascertain the reasons behind the surge and coordinate with the State Health Departments in Covid-19 control and containment measures. Though Andhra Pradesh is not among the states for which an alert has been issued by the Centre yet, the daily count of cases has been hovering between 70 and 90 depending on the number of samples tested in the state.