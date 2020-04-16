As per guidelines from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), pool testing for coronavirus has begun in Vizag. The GVMC authorities have started testing people across all zones in Vizag, whether or not they exhibit symptoms of the virus. The ICMR guidelines have come in since several COVID-19 affected citizens remain asymptomatic but become carriers. With the new pool testing, the GVMC aims to identify the citizens in Vizag who are affected by the virus, so they can be treated subsequently.

What is pool testing?

As per procedures, samples are collected from different people and pooled together to be tested in one kit, at once. Five test samples can be tested in one kit at a time. Collective samples that test negative for COVID-19 are exempted from further tests. In case collective sample tests positive for COVID-19, all the five individuals from whom the samples were collected will be tested again individually, to deem who has the virus. This method ensures that all citizens can be tested for the virus in affordable and faster ways.

COVID-19 Screening in the city

Speaking to Yo! Vizag about the tests, the Chief Medical Health Officer, GVMC Dr K SLG Sastry said that mobile vans are being sent to all zones in Vizag – both red zones and others. ENT doctors have been asked to conduct the tests – a team of one doctor, a post-graduate and an assistant would reach the zones at 8.30 or 9 AM every morning.

The citizens’ details that were collected by Asha Workers and volunteers through door-to-door surveys would be provided to the doctors. The sample collecting procedure would go on till 2 PM in the afternoon, post which it will be sent for testing. The citizens will receive their test results via WhatsApp the same evening, said the CMHO. “The mobile vans are being sent to various residential areas so that people do not have to step out to get their tests done,” said Dr Sastry speaking about the GVMC’s efforts during the pandemic.