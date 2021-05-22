Not only do common people look for ways to escape from the sight of the patrolling police, in return, but even the Police officials also look for innovative ways to punish law offenders. Srikakulam Police in AP has set such an example by punishing curfew violators in an innovative way. Individuals loitering around the city post 12 noon were ordered to hold placards and signboards to spread awareness about Covid-19 guidelines.

While squats, pushups and a beating were being implemented as punishment in different parts of the country, Surya Mahal Junction and 7 Road Junction in the Srikakulam district adopted a novel punishment for curfew violators. This idea was incorporated by the Circle Inspector for the region as a medium to let curfew violators work along with the police department in maintaining law and order. Placards with the message “Please maintain social distance”, “Please use masks in public places” and “Don’t violate curfew rules” were held by the curfew violators.

The Srikakulam Police department shares that various units in the AP Government are working throughout the day placing themselves at risk, but few curfew violators are intentionally breaking the norms. The police personnel also clarified that the first-time violators can get away with the placard punishment, but any repeat offender will have to face the heat. The official also confirmed that a case will be registered and the person will be taken to task if found taking the guidelines casually. DSP Prasad Rao also added that vehicles would be seized from now on if found violating the curfew rules.

While most states in the country are witnessing a partial lockdown or curfew, videos and social media posts on police reaction to curfew violators have been doing the rounds. While most instances involve lathi charges, Wanaparthy Police in Kurnool district conducted an exam under the scorching sun on lockdown guidelines. In Mumbai, curfew violators were made to do Murga walk all across the beach road. Police officials in the neighboring state of Telangana have also implemented the placard punishment.