A daily wage labourer, Satraboyina Durga, from Vizag was declared winner in the ‘best house construction’ category in the annual awards of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for implementation of its Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban Mission (PMAY-U) scheme. On 1 January 2021, Durga was conferred with the award in a virtual meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

It may be noted that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had earlier allotted a pucca house to Durga’s family under PMAY Urban housing programme. After sanctioning the house, the beneficiary dismantled the thatched house and constructed a 2 BHK house in a plinth area of 440 square feet. Recognising her efforts, the Central Government announced the PMAY beneficiary from Vizag as the winner under the ‘best house construction’ category.

During the video conference on Friday, the Prime Minister took a few minutes to interact with Durga. While conversing with her, Mr Modi inquired if she’s receiving the benefits of the PMAY Urban housing programme. An elated Durga replied that the scheme has changed their lives. She thanked the Prime Minister, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and all those officials who played a role in helping her have a secured life.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand and GVMC Commissioner, Dr G Srijana received the Best Performing Municipal Corporation Award under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana from the Indian Prime Minister, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Commenting on the achievement, the GVMC Commissioner noted that it was a proud and cherished moment for the civic body.