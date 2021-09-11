There are multiple reasons why the date “11 September” is remembered worldwide. One of the positive reasons is that it marks the day when Swami Vivekananda explained Hinduism to the world in his speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions. This was held in Chicago, USA in 1893. Celebrating 128 years of this momentous occasion, members of Run for Yuva and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a run along RK Beach in Vizag on Saturday.

The people of Vizag joined this run with a lot of excitement, with the crowd mostly comprising the city’s youth. Banners were created, and held by people during the run, with Swami Vivekananda’s picture on them. A majority of the crowd were waving Indian flags during their run on the RK Beach Road.

Swami Vivekananda’s speech about Hinduism and tolerance, at the Parliament of World’s Religions in Chicago is one of the golden moments of India’s history. Over the years, this speech has also been adopted by the Indian education system to inspire children in their formative years. Swami Vivekananda is seen as a global icon and a lot of people base their lives on his words.

Visakhapatnam has its fair share of people who follow Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. The famous RK Beach in the city is also named after the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram located near the sea. Furthermore, the Ashram also houses a library where all followers can learn and practice the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.