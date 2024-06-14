It’s official now, Jana Sena Party founder president K Pawan Kalyan has been named Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Elected from the Pithapuram constituency, Pawan Kalyan will also hold the portfolios of Panchayat Raj and rural development. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on 14 June 2024, released a list allotting portfolios to the Ministers of his Cabinet. His son Nara Lokesh looks after Human Resource Development (HRD) and IT.

Telugu Desam State president, K Atchennaidu was given the portfolio of Agriculture. Vangalapudi Anitha, the only MLA who got the ministership from the combined Visakhapatnam district, was allotted the key portfolio of Home and Disaster Management. Payyavula Kesav was chosen for the other important portfolio of Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs. Gummadi Sandhya Rani, the second woman member of the cabinet, was allocated the Women, Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare ministry.

Besides Pawan Kalyan being appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister, it is learnt that Palla Srinivasa Rao, who has been elected from the Gajuwaka constituency, was appointed as the TDP State president in the place of K Atchennaidu. A full breakup of the ministers and their portfolios is below:

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu