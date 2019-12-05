Pawan Kalyan hints at Janasena Party allying with BJP

Janasena Party (JSP) President, Pawan Kalyan, has indicated a possible re-alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a press conference held in Tirupati, the Janasena supremo stated that he never distanced himself from the BJP.

Pawan Kalyan had earlier expressed his angst against the BJP on certain issues; the main one being the Centre not granting the special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Also, he clarified that the difference of opinion, conveyed during the last elections, was only for the sake of the people.

The Jana Sena chief further mentioned that the current ruling YSRC Party would not have come into power in the state if his party had continued their alliance with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He reiterated that he holds immense respect for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pawan Kalyan also said that the conversion to Christianity was taking place at a rapid rate in the state and expressed concern over the same. Stating that several Hindus were being converted to Christians on the banks of river Krishna, he questioned why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not taking any action against these acts.

Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s comments that he never moved away from the BJP, the party’s Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao clarified that the Janasena is welcome to merge with them. The BJP politician, while speaking to media persons in New Delhi, said that Pawan Kalyan had rejected the party’s offer for an alliance prior to the 2019 polls. However, Mr Rao said that he would take the initiative if the JSP chief has changed his mind now.