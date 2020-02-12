Heritage meets luxury at Palm Beach Hotel’s new Kuteerams in Vizag

Reflecting on the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh, with a touch of Greek art, Kuteerams is the latest addition at Palm Beach Hotel in Vizag. Designed by Ameet Mirpuri, a total of seven twin-bed cottages with delightful views of the Bay of Bengal adorn the place.

As you walk towards the Kuteerams, an array of stone textured pillars, echoing ancient South Indian architecture, catches your attention. Reminding a typical townhouse, the gangireddu (bull) wall, mounted at the entrance, invites the visitors. With a whiff of freshness, teal dominates the interiors of the cottages.

The art continues inside the Kuteerams too. Bringing the spirit of a quintessential Indian household, wooden closets with metal grills are set up. Drawing parallels with the Greek style of angelic bedposts, the headboards in the Kuteerams are decorated with Indian angels aka apsaras. While the ceiling resembles a muggu (rangoli) pattern, tholu bommalata (leather shadow puppetry) paintings spruce up the bedrooms. The panels in the living room are inspired by Greek skyline with notable church domes and arches.

Kuteerams at Palm Beach Hotel, Vizag:

Apart from the unique fusion of Indian and Greek designs, these cottages are also equipped with modern comforts including mini-refrigerators and induction stoves. The kitchenettes allow the guests to make a quick meal if required. The special feature of the Kuteerams at Palm Beach Hotel in Vizag is that each one of them also has dedicated lawn spaces, with seating arrangements to offer an outdoor experience. These Kuteerams can either be booked directly at the hotel or via travel agencies or Airbnb.

For bookings, contact 0891-2754027 / +91 80082 00122

Where: Palm Beach Hotel, Beach Road, Vizag