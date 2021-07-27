Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have seized a huge quantity of 200 ml pouches, 500 ml pet bottles, and 20-liter pet jars of packaged drinking water which were all bearing a fake BIS standard mark. The BIS officials conducted a search and seizure raid at the premises of M/s Akash Aqua Food & Beverages, in Autonagar, Gajuwaka in Vizag on Monday.

It was discovered during this raid that the firm was misusing the BIS Standard Mark in Vizag without a valid BIS Certification Marks Licence. This was being done on the packaging of “Rupeksha”; their brand of drinking water.

BIS Scientist-E, and Head of Visakhapatnam Branch, MAJ Vinod said that appropriate action has been initiated by BIS against the offender under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. He informed the citizens that in case they come across any instance of misuse of BIS standard mark, on any kind of product, they can report it to the BIS Visakhapatnam branch office at Siripuram.

Such complaints can also be made by e-mail to [email protected]

As per Section 17, of the BIS Act, 2016, packaged drinking water was brought under mandatory certification by the Government of India. Additionally, Section 28 of BIS Act, 2016 empowers the BIS Certification Officers to seize such goods, or articles/other material, and documents which can be used for, or are, relevant to any further proceedings.

The misuse of the BIS Standard Mark is punishable with imprisonment, for a term of upto two years, or with a fine which shall not be less than two lakh rupees for the first contravention with imprisonment up to two years or both as per section 29 of BIS Act 2016.