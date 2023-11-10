In a tragic accident reported on Thursday, 9 November 2023, three men travelling on a bike died after ramming into a divider in Sector 2 of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The deceased persons were identified as A Somesh (19, K Vasu (20), and K Raju (23).

According to the officials of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant PS, the bike accident occurred due to overspeeding and rash driving. The three deceased men worked as daily wage electricians and belonged to the Gangavaram locality.

The officials shifted Somesh and Vasu, who died on the spot, for a post-mortem and Raju for treatment to KGH. Nevertheless, Raju died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered at the Steel Plant PS.

