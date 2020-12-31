The overall crime rate in Vizag has dropped down by 14 percent from last year in 2020. On Wednesday, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha, held a press conference, reviewing the annual report.

As per the statistics provided by the city police, as many as 3,022 cases were reported in 2020, whereas in 2019, it was 3,458. Chain snatchings witnessed a decline of 43 percent in 2020. As many as 31 chain snatching cases were reported this year as against 54 in 2019. The recovery rate of stolen jewellery has increased from 50 percent in 2019 to 53 percent in 2020.

The City Police Commissioner informed that there was a 24 percent decline in the overall rate of crime against women in Vizag. As per the reports, domestic violence cases have come down from 612 in 2019 to 381 in 2020. Similarly, the crime against children cases has reduced from 239 in 2019 to 150 in 2020. However, the city saw 123 rape cases in 2020, as against 106 in 2019 and 87 in 2018. The Police Commissioner added that Disha Counselling Centre for ‘women in need’ has been set up to ensure that the vulnerable women come forward to report about their issues without the fear of judgement.

With an aim to prevent fatal road accidents, the Vizag police have also introduced a special drive to crack a whip on those who resort to speeding vehicles. During the drive which was initiated by the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, as many as 404 cases were registered against 493 persons and 469 vehicles were seized. Sharing other measures taken up by the Vizag police, Mr Sinha said that after the incidents of attacks on girls, cases of drugs and bike racings, the cops have come up with the ‘Neti Yuvathe – Repati Pourulu’ initiative.