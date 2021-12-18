It’s the weekend already and thanks to OTT platforms, a new set of movies have been released this week. After a busy work schedule, binge-watching these movies is such a stress buster, that all of us lookout for the weekends to catch up on everything new streaming. Few of them have been released, while a few others will stream just in time. With no further ado, here are the 5 OTT releases this week that you can watch with your friends and family.

#1 Kurup

Kurup is a biography based on a criminal “ Kurup”. It is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. This story is a crime thriller directed by Srinath Rajendra. It is the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film to date. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles, the other supporting stars include Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Sunny Wayne.

Release date: 15 December, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#2 Anubhavinchu Raja

Anubhavinchu Raja is a romantic comedy movie starring Raj Tharun and Kashish Khan in lead roles. Posani Krishna Murali and Aadharsh Balakrishna are seen in supporting roles. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the Annapurna Studios banner. The plot is based on a guy, who, on inheriting his grandfather`s wealth lives a lavish life and struggles to prove himself worthy.

Release date: 17 December, 2021

Streaming Platform: Aha

#3 Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is the life story of Kunjali Marakkar 4th, (who is considered one of the greatest naval chiefs of India). It is the story of the epic war against the Portuguese invaders with the support of the seafarer of the Malabar Coast. This film is streaming in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Release Date: 17 December, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon prime video

#4 Kadaseela Biryani

Kadaseela Biryani is a crime comedy movie starring Vijay Sethupathi, Vasanth Selvam and Vijay Ram. The whole plot revolves around three brothers who are planning a murder against a rubber estate owner in Kerala. This film is directed by Nishanth Kalidindi. This story is based on Tamil Nadu and Kerala border so the dialogues are from both Tamil and Malayalam languages. One must know either of the two languages to understand the movie better.

Release Date: 17 December, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#5 Pelli SandaD

Last on the list of OTT releases this week is Pelli SandaD. It is a romantic comedy film which was directed by Gowri Ronanki (debutant director) under the supervision of director K. Raghavendra Rao. The film stars Roshan Meka and Sree Leela in lead roles.This movie is the sequel of the 1996 film which is also named Pelli Sandadi (which was also directed by K. Raghavendra Rao). The plot revolves around a sports star who falls in love with a young woman and wants to be with her despite her father’s disapproval.

Release Date: 19 December, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar