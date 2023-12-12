A health run was organised in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday in connection with the Organic Mela to be held in the city from December 14 to 17. Adari Kishore Kumar, the National Chairman of the Karshaka Devobhava project and a Telugu Desam leader, said that people are increasingly realising the adverse effects of chemical and fertilizer use in agriculture and are shifting towards healthy organic food.

Adari Kishore Kumar emphasized that large-scale cultivation of natural crops can help control all types of pollution. “The Organic Mela is being organized to promote organic food by educating the people about the benefits of natural crops and their produce,” stated Kishore Kumar.

According to him, the mela will be held at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds and will showcase different types of organic products produced by farmers in rural areas. It will also host various sessions, including a meeting of North farmers on December 14, a graduate farmers’ get-together on December 15, an organic food trader meeting on December 16, and a roof garden farmers meeting on December 17.

Farmers’ representatives and others participated in the run held on Beach Road.

Where: AU Engineering College Grounds

Date: 14 to 17 December

