Last updated 31 mins ago

A young man in Paderu, Visakhapatnam Agency, with an online gaming addiction, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well. This came to light when his phone started ringing from the embankment of a well near the Mandal Parishad office and a few locals heard it.

The victim, named Jayakumar, aged 19, was doing his intermediate education at a college in Pendurthi. It is being said that he had been suffering from mental stress and had undergone treatment at KGH, Visakhapatnam from a psychiatrist last year.

Jayakumar, apart from his online gaming addiction, was also addicted to drugs, which caused his mental health to deteriorate further. He had started online gaming again in Visakhapatnam in the last few days. On Sunday evening, around 5:30 AM, he left his house with his phone and didn’t return for hours. Jayakumar’s father, RMP Doctor Sanku Sankara Rao searched for his son for hours as he didn’t return at night either before the dead body was discovered by Paderu locals on Monday morning. Paderu Police were informed about the incident and they arrived and took the body for postmortem.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, the police registered a case on Monday evening and are currently investigating further into the alleged suicide.

If you are suffering from grief or depression, please reach out at the toll-free number 100 and get free counselling from qualified professionals. Because your mental health is just as important as your physical health.