The Government Medical College at Paderu in ASR districts in Visakhapatnam, has got approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start the MBBS course from the academic year 2024-25.

Only two colleges in Andhra Pradesh have been granted the permission to offer the undergraduate course. The other institute is the YSR Medical College in Kadapa.

The medical college in Paderu, which has facilities like advanced medical equipment, hostel accommodation, computer labs, cafeteria, blood bank and transport, will admit 50 candidates every year on the basis of their performance in NEET.

Foundation stone for the medical College in Paderu was laid by the then Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in 2020 and work on the campus had begun after required funds were sanctioned.

Though the State government sought permission for starting the MBBS in six colleges, the NMC gave the nod only for two. The colleges which failed to get the permission are the medical colleges in Annamayya, Amaravati, Adoni and Prakasam.

With this medical college in Visakhapatnam, the number of medical colleges in North Coastal Andhra has gone up to eight. Four colleges in Visakhapatnam, two in Vizianagaram and one in Srikakulam are at present offering the MBBS course. Of the eight medical colleges, four are in the private sector.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu