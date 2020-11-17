A new gym was inaugurated at Waltair Railway Stadium in Vizag, on Monday. The state-of-the-art facility, named Cover Drive Gym, was commissioned by Shalini Shrivastava, President, East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, Waltair, in presence of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager and President, East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA).

Spread over 2,700 square metres, this facility has been set up with the support of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The new gym at Waltair Railway Stadium in Vizag offers a variety of services including Cross Fit, Yoga, Spinning, Body Command, and Aerobics. Equipped with all the options available for sportspersons to pursue their health and fitness goals, this air-conditioned fitness club offers a spacious environment with modern equipment among other amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, Waltair Division DRM, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that the new gym its state-of-the-art infrastructure would help in producing world-class sportspersons. Appreciating the efforts of the CONCOR in supporting the case, Mr Shrivastava added that this new facility will be useful for the coming generations too. General Manager and Cluster Head at CONCOR, Vizag, M Yelvender Yadav, said that it was a pleasure to be associated with the ECoRSA. He added that the corporation is glad to contribute in improving the facilities at the Railway Stadium with the CSR funds.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Waltair Division officials including, ADRM (Infrastructure), Akshay Saxena, ADRM (Operations), P Ramachandra Rao, Joint Sports Officer, ECoRSA, Mahesh Maddi Reddy, Senior Divisional Engineer (HQ), K Prabhakar Rao, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, MSN Murthy, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer, Santosh Kumar Dewangan, General Secretary, ECoRSA, MSV Nagesh, and other Waltair Division officials.