After Visakhapatnam was declared the second gateway to Nepal after Kolkata port, the country’s sea trade business is slowly increasing. To further strengthen this, the Nepal embassy recently signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government, and now, it’s set to open a consulate in Visakhapatnam.

The Nepal embassy, led by Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Surendra Thapa, along with Minister Taranath Adhikari, signed the MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government. It marks the first MoU that Nepal has ever signed with an Indian state.

Nukasani Balaji, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and K Vijay Mohan, President of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Forum (APTF) and Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) represented Andhra Pradesh.

The agreement aims to strengthen tourism ties between Nepal and Andhra Pradesh by sharing expertise, resources, and common goals.

Vijay Mohan also said that they aim not only to strengthen tourism but also to create opportunities for cultural exchanges and mutual growth.

With the agreement, both parties are hoping to enrich the travel and tourism experience for visitors.

Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh is a gateway port for facilitating trade and transportation between the two countries. Now, with the consulate of Nepal coming up in Visakhapatnam, it is further going to ease connectivity.

The initiative was led by the TTAA association, AP Chambers, APTF and Embassy of Nepal.

