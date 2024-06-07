Neerabh Kumar Prasad, 1987 batch of IAS, has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. The government has issued orders appointing Neerabh Kumar in the place of K S Jawahar Reddy who went on leave. He will be retiring on 30 June 2024.

Neerabh Kumar, who is at present working as the Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forests, Science and Technolgy) to the government, had earlier served as the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. With the change of the government in the State, several IAS and IPS officers are being reshuffled, while some officials have gone on long leave.

Meanwhile, the appointment of the new Chief Secretary is not the only change of officials in Andhra Pradesh. Several advisors to the previous government, including Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, quit their posts following the defeat of the YSRCP in the recently held general elections in the State, while others have been removed. Several officials, who reportedly worked in favour of the YSRCP government, have been denied permission to meet TDP chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, who will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time on 12 June at Amaravati.

Read also- Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Chief Minister of AP on 12 June

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu