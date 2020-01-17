Navy sailor allegedly shoots self with service revolver in Visakhapatnam

A 21-year-old Navy sailor shot himself with his service revolver on the naval vessel INS Rana at 5 AM on Thursday. Identified as Vikash Yadav, the young sailor was on security sentry duty at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. He worked as an electrical mechanical power class-1 employee in the warship.

Yadav was a local of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. Officials from the Navy have stated that the sailor’s family and local police have been informed of his death.

Yadav shot himself on the vessel while it was stationed at the naval dockyard. He was rushed to the local naval hospital INHS Kalyani after a few soldiers heard gunshots on board. The Navy sailor was declared as brought dead by the doctors. The Malkapuram police in Visakhapatnam have registered a case and a probe has begun to investigate the reasons behind the alleged suicide. The officials have stated that no suicide note was found onboard.

Less than three years ago in May 2017, in a similar incident, a Navy cadet of the same age group committed suicide by jumping off a building at the Ezhimala Naval Academy, Kerala. The 26-year-old was identified as G Sooraj, a native of Tirur, Malappuram district in Kerala. Superiors were accused of mentally and physically harassing the cadet in a suicide note that he left behind.