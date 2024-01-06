The fourth edition of Natural Living Expo, in Visakhapatnam, is being organised by the Women’s Wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). It will be held on 7 January 2024 from 9 AM to 9 PM, at the Palm Beach Hotel in Visakhapatnam. With over 40 stalls, the expo features a range of sustainable and organic products, sourced from in and around Vizag. Interestingly, most of these stalls are set up by women showcasing products handmade by them. The Honourable Governor of Mizoram, Kambhampati Hari Babu, is set to grace the event as a Chief Guest, along with the Mayor of Vizag, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari.

The main aim of Natural Living Expo is to encourage, and support, the small businesses, especially those owned by women entrepreneurs, in and around the city. Some of the handmade products one can expect to see at the expo are organic soaps, creams, scented candles, and other daily essentials. One can also find freshly cooked home made food as well as organic spices, and snacks, that would be ideal for the forthcoming Sankranti festival. Organically produced vegetables, millets, and other rice alternatives, which are completely healthy and natural, will also be available.

Since Ponduru is known as the fabric of Visakhapatnam District, one can find a range these type of handwoven Khadi sarees at the Ponduru Sarees stall. Here one can also witness the process of weaving such handcrafted sarees. Some of the stalls at Natural Expo will also have indoor and outdoor exotic plants, imported pots, and handmade jewellery. The organizers of Natural Living Expo describe it as the one stop destination for one’s daily needs and essentials. Indulge in some natural wellness and sustainability goodness this Sunday, by visiting the Natural Expo in Visakhapatnam.

